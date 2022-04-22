Nominations open for Tarleton’s 2022 ‘Last Lecture’

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Nominations are being accepted for Tarleton State’s 2022 Last Lecture Series speaker. Nominees must have a minimum 10-year affiliation with the university as a faculty or staff member (current or retired) or student (current or alum), or any combination.

Last Lecture speakers share wisdom from their life experiences to inspire colleagues and students.

Deadline for nominations is May 4.

Six distinguished UCLA professors had the idea for a Last Lecture Series in 1955, offering their life philosophy through the lens of discipline, interests and personal experiences. Since then, the series has become a tradition at many universities, gaining popularity in 2007 when Dr. Randy Pausch delivered a talk, “Really Achieving Your Childhood Dreams,” at Carnegie Mellon University. Pausch’s lecture — and subsequent book, The Last Lecture — took on added meaning as he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer with only months to live.

Dr. Christopher Guthrie, a history professor and A&M University System Regents Professor, gave Tarleton’s inaugural lecture in 2014 just weeks before his passing.

Go to www.tarleton.edu/LastLecture to submit a nomination.

A founding member of The Texas A&M University System, Tarleton transforms generations by inspiring discovery, leadership and inclusion through teaching and research. Degree programs for almost 14,000 students in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, at RELLIS Academic Alliance in Bryan, and online emphasize real world learning that addresses regional needs while sustaining the values of excellence, integrity and respect.