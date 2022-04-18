Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

BBQ fundraiser goes virtual

The Comanche County Healthcare Foundation's second annual All Fired Up Spring BBQ fundraiser is happening online.

BBQ order pickup will be curbside outside the CCMC Cafeteria rear door on Saturday, April 30, from 9-11 a.m., at 10201 TX-16, Comanche.

Buy delicious BBQ (brisket, ribs or pork loin) prepared by area master grillers and help support the nonprofit mission of CCHF to raise funds for patient care at Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC).

Orders will be taken online through April 17 or until sold out.

For more information, call/text Mark at (432) 209-3275, or Jami at (254) 326-8715, or follow CCHF on Facebook @comanchechf.org.

Ribbon cutting set for White Magnolia House

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for White Magnolia House at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. White Magnolia House is located at 119 S. Graham St.

White Magnolia House is a salon and women’s clothing boutique and salon located on the Stephenville Downtown Square that offers cute, trendy, and comfortable clothing as well as accessories, shoes, and more.

The White Magnolia House stylists specialize in blonding and hair extensions.

For more information, visit whitemagnoliahouse.com

Stop the Silence rally set for April 21

Cross Timbers Family Services is hosting its annual Stop the Silence rally at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St.

This free event aims to bring awareness to National Crime Victims Rights Week, and stand up and speak out for victims of crime in our community.

Join us for special guest speakers, an awareness march, and more. Food trucks and activities/booths from local agencies to follow.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ErathStoptheSilence/

Cooking school offered April 21

Every April since 2012, a Dinner Tonight! Healthy Cooking School has been conducted at Tarleton State University. This year's event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on April 21 at the Cowboy Church of Erath County.

This is a multi-county event sponsored by Texas AgriLife Extension, TSU, Texas Health, Stephenville, The Home Place, STAR Council, HEB, and the Texas Beef Council or Dairy Max.

The event offers live demonstrations of healthy menus by celebrity chefs and local county extension agents, video presentations from dieticians as well as audience participation in such events as “Not Your Momma’s Kitchen Gadget.”

Participants get to sample two dishes, receive a cookbook and a goody bag and a chance to win numerous door prizes including a Kitchen Aid mixer.

Tickets are $25 and you can register online at https://tinyurl.com/mcdinnertonight

For more information, contact Andrea Brooks at andrea.brooks@ag.tamu.edu

Tarleton Choral Spring Concert

The Tarleton Choral Program will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22 in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Theater.

Students from Chamber Choir will have just returned from a tour to DFW schools and will be eager to sing to their home audience.

The student conductor experience is a vital part of future music educators' preparation, and this concert will feature several.

Tickets are $5 or free with Tarleton ID.

For more information, email Dr. Troy Robertson, Tarleton Director of Choirs, at robertson@tarleton.edu

TSU Wildlife chapter hosting education day

The Tarleton State University Student Chapter of the Wildlife Society is hosting the Wildlife and Conservation Education Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Stephenville City Park

Tarleton Outdoors is a great opportunity for local youth to get out for a day to learn about the world around them.

Participants will be able to enjoy archery education, shooting instruction, and animal Identification.

Along with activities such as crafts and face painting.

Featured Organizations Include: Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Forest Service, and several others.

Free lunch will be provided to all attendees.

Homelessness Help serving free lunch

Homelessness Help is providing free lunches every second and four Saturday of the month. The next lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W Cedar St.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve meals. Volunteers will need to report to the Cross Timbers Church of Christ by 10 a.m.

The purpose of this program is to provide food to those in need while helping build relationships within the community and work together to bring awareness about the homeless and how to better meet their needs.

Anyone interested in helping with the project is welcome to attend the meetings on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Cross Timbers Church of Christ.

For more information, call (254) 595-3656.

1907 Grill hosting live music

The 1907 Grill, 1907 East Washington St., will host a night of acoustical music by Tim Turnbeaugh on Saturday, April 23.

Enjoy some good food, fellowship, and a night of acoustical country, Christian, classic rock, etc. (pretty much everything except rap) music.

The music starts at 8:30 p.m.

Earth Day in Erath County set for April 24

Join Keep Stephenville Beautiful and Stephenville Parks and Recreation to celebrate Earth Day in Erath County on Sunday, April 24 from 2-4 p.m.

There will be various activities including face painting by Art-Z Face Painting by Sharon, seed bombs, bird feeders, and "Don't Mess With Erath" clean-up kits.

Also, Everything Shredded LLC will be present — you will be able to shred either a full trash bag or bank box of paper documents.

The event will be located behind Stephenville Historical House Museum on the Bosque River Trail.

State of Tarleton luncheon scheduled

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomes the public to the State of Tarleton Luncheon featuring guest speaker Dr. James Hurley, president of TSU.

The luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at City Hall at City Limits banquet facility.

President Hurley will give an update on Tarleton State University’s recent growth and major projects followed by a Q&A with Chamber Board Chair Gerrit Schouten and Chamber President/CEO July Danley.

Do you have a question for Dr. Hurley? Email chamber@stephenvilletexas.org. We will do our best to incorporate the topics that our Chamber members are interested in learning more about.

Chamber members will also have the opportunity to meet Tarleton State University administration leaders.

Cost is $15 per person for Chamber Members and $25 per person for guests.

Reservations are required. To register, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313 or register online at https://bit.ly/StateTSUReg22

Garage sale benefits Morning Star Ranch

Join Morning Star Ranch, a faith-based riding center for children, for a Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 28 and 29.

There will be three storage units full of items for sale including: clothing, shoes/boots, home décor, furniture, kitchen items, books, toys, puzzles, and more.

The units are located at Riata Storage Unit, 137 Private Road 1111 (Just off Hyw 67, 3/10ths of a mile past United Cooperative/Hard 8 BBQ intersection).

The event will raise money for Morning Star Ranch: Building STABLE Dreams.

Morning Star Ranch builds stable dreams through equine facilitated learning. Children gain valuable life skills through ranch life, nature hikes, campfires, animal care and feeding, riding, maintaining equipment and more.

For more information, call (254) 592-1653.

Big Red Barn hosting wedding expo

Join us for A Day at the Derby Wedding Expo at the Big Red Barn Wedding & Event Venue, 3159 N. US Highway 67, hosted by V6 Ranch Weddings & Events. The event is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Numerous wedding vendors from all over Erath and surrounding counties will be on hand.

There will be giveaways throughout the day for all attendees.

Bring your bridal party for an afternoon of fun, checking off to do list, and prizes!

Tickets are $10 per person.

For more information, call Megan Lutrick at (979) 900-8223 or Jacqui Quirl at (254) 964-8079.

Senior Center hosting monthly dance

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting its monthly country and western dance at 7 p.m. on May 3.

Dust off those dancing shoes and come boot scoot with us. Music is provided by Cowboy Country Productions and sponsored by Andy's Tires.

The dance is held the first Tuesday of each month.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

Cross Timbers Got Talent set for May 6

Cross Timbers Got Talent is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the Cowboy Church of Erath County.

The talent show is a fundraiser benefitting Restoration Place, a shelter for women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

Food trucks will be available at 5:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at www.restorationadvocates.org/got-talent or they will also be available at the door.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call (469) 939-9987.

Advanced quilting class meets

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting an advanced quilting class at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

The advanced quilters will meet each first and third Wednesday.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts drawing class

Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St., hosts a drawing class at 10 a.m. every Friday.

Hone your drawing talents in this artist-led class.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Low-impact exercise class designed for seniors

Join the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center and Kara Dingman as she guides a free, low-impact exercise class designed for seniors.

The class will be held from 9-9:30 a.m. each Wednesday and Friday at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Center hosting movement class

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center is hosting Silver Classic Movement Class.

Join Sheryl Wells as she guides you through a series of movements designed to improve balance, improve cardio, and stretch and strengthen targeted muscle groups at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center.

This free 45-minute class is scheduled for 9-9:45 a.m. Mondays at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts weekly Bingo

The Stephenville Senior Center is hosting Bingo from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 164 E. College St.

Bingo is held every Wednesday at the center.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan, senior recreational coordinator, at (254) 918-1288.

CCMC hosting COVID vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available on the Comanche County Medical Center campus on Wednesdays.

Doctors Medical Center clinic providers will administer the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine every Wednesday in the clinic at 10201 TX-16, Comanche, adjacent to the CCMC Hospital and Pharmacy. The vaccine is free and safe, and proven to reduce the risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Schedule online at: app.blockitnow.com/consumer/ccmcovid or call (254) 879-4900 ext. 4458.

Choices Clinic hosting Pregnancy Care Class

Choices Clinic, 775 S Harbin Drive, is hosting a Pregnancy Care Class every Thursday at 10 a.m. starting this week.

They will discuss prenatal care, what to expect at a prenatal checkup, what to expect from labor and delivery, and many other things expectant mothers need to know.

For more information, call (833) 773-3001 or email info@choicesclinic.net

Choices Clinic offering Spanish parenting classes

Choices Clinic, 775 S. Harbin Drive, will be having Spanish speaking parenting classes.

¡La clínica de mujeres choice está ubicada en 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville y ahora tendrá clases de español para los padres TODOS los jueves.

Puede llamar a 833.773.3001 para más información.

Humane Society in need of fosters, volunteers

The Erath County Humane Society is in need of the following items: Crystal cat litter, bleach, fabric softener, litter deodorizer, Fabuloso, kitten food and fosters

They are especially in need of fosters during this time. The facility currently has 80 dogs and 92 cats. With only four employees and one director, they are asking for the community's help.

Anything community members are willing to donate is much appreciated. Please consider donating today If you can't spend money right now, your time is also welcomed.

If you are interested in volunteering, stop by and fill out an application during business hours or email erathcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com

Senior Center offering yoga classes to public

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 East College St., is offering Yoga classes for the public from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The class will focus on quiet mindfulness and breathing control, as well as stretching and strengthening poses ending in final relaxation. This class is designed to improve posture, gain flexibility and balance.

The instructor is Robin McClinton, E-YRT 200 registered yoga teacher.

First class is free and after that cost is $3 for each class or $12 per month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan, senior rec coordinator, at smorgan@stephenvilletx.gov.

Choices Clinic offers free diapers, wipes

Choices Clinic & Life Resource Center, 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville, offers free diapers and wipes every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition the clinic offers the following services free of charge:

• Pregnancy tests

• Limited ultrasound

• Information on options

• Free STD testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

• Free treatment for positive STD tests.

• Information about pregnancy, abortion and alternatives, RU486, The Morning After Pill, adoption counseling

• Parenting, relationship and life skill mentoring

• Community referrals

For more information, call the clinic at (254)965-5139).