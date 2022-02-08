Erath County's COVID cases fall 33.9%; Texas cases plummet 26.6%

Mike Stucka

Texas reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 192,282 new cases. That's down 26.6% from the previous week's tally of 261,963 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 21st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 42.6% from the week before, with 2,043,989 cases reported. With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 9.41% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, one states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Erath County reported 164 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 248 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,215 cases and 114 deaths.

Across Texas, cases fell in 219 counties, with the best declines in Bexar County, with 21,012 cases from 35,984 a week earlier; in Harris County, with 18,283 cases from 25,943; and in Dallas County, with 12,293 cases from 18,018.

Texas ranked 28th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 69.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 75.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Texas reported administering another 438,984 vaccine doses, including 133,751 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 456,255 vaccine doses, including 130,018 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 43,230,786 total doses.

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Loving County with 15,976 cases per 100,000 per week; Jim Hogg County with 4,423; and Dimmit County with 2,015. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Tarrant County, with 22,862 cases; Bexar County, with 21,012 cases; and Harris County, with 18,283. Weekly case counts rose in 32 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Tarrant, Bell and Grayson counties.

In Texas, 1,326 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 1,256 people were reported dead.

A total of 6,416,762 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 80,700 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 76,505,442 people have tested positive and 902,624 people have died.

Texas's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 6.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 14,651

The week before that: 17,489

Four weeks ago: 17,650

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 135,738

The week before that: 164,532

Four weeks ago: 185,941

Hospitals in one states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in four states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in two states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

