Erath County's COVID cases up 4.1%; Texas cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas reported 440,341 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 431,995 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 24th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 14.9% from the week before, with 4,770,122 cases reported. With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 9.23% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 27 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many counties did not report during data during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, disrupting the current and previous weeks' statistics. Week-to-week comparisons are skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Erath County reported 535 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 514 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,803 cases and 111 deaths.

The Erath County Emergency Management Office shared the following statement on its Facebook page on Monday:

"The county will not be doing testing in Stephenville nor at the courthouse until further notice. Please do not enter the courthouse if you feel you may be ill.

"We will provide the free testing in the county. The schedule of locations is listed below. No appointment is needed. We will test on a first-come basis."

• Wednesday, Jan. 26: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Morgan Mill Community Center, 406 County Road 156, Stephenville.

• Thursday, Jan. 27: 1-5 p.m., Dublin Community Building, 825 N. Patrick St., Dublin. The building is located between First National Bank and Dairy Queen. You will enter from the back of the building.

For more information, contact the Emergency Management office at (254) 965-1326 and leave a message. Someone will call you back as soon possible.

"Please understand we are not able to return calls during testing times," the statement reads.

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Tom Green County with 10,016 cases per 100,000 per week; Loving County with 7,692; and Jim Hogg County with 5,808. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bexar County, with 44,950 cases; Harris County, with 44,115 cases; and Tarrant County, with 35,086. Weekly case counts rose in 152 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Nueces, Tom Green and Potter counties.

Texas ranked 28th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 69.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 75.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 580,532 vaccine doses, including 294,619 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 548,249 vaccine doses, including 153,822 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 42,629,712 total doses.

Across Texas, cases fell in 98 counties, with the best declines in Harris County, with 44,115 cases from 65,927 a week earlier; in Dallas County, with 31,636 cases from 38,787; and in Fort Bend County, with 8,416 cases from 13,866.

In Texas, 900 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 716 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,962,517 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 78,118 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 70,700,678 people have tested positive and 866,540 people have died.

Texas's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 23.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 20,243

The week before that: 19,149

Four weeks ago: 7,862

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 188,864

The week before that: 197,883

Four weeks ago: 99,261

Hospitals in 25 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 22 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.