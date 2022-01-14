Erath County's COVID cases up 823.8%; Texas cases surge 305.1%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Texas in the week ending Sunday, rising 305.1% as 451,298 cases were reported. The previous week had 111,397 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Erath County reported 388 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 42 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,004 cases and 109 deaths.

The Erath County Emergency Management Office reported that 71 tests were completed Thursday at the courthouse. There were no tests administered on Friday.

"Next week we will be traveling around the county," according to a post on the office's Facebook page.

The schedule will be:

• Monday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lingleville Fire Department

• Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morgan Mill Community Center

• Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bluff Dale Fire Department

• Thursday: 1-5 p.m. at Dublin Community Center next to First National bank on Patrick Street

• Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Huckabay Precinct 4 Barn

To make an appointment, Erath County residents can call (254) 965-1326 and leave a message or send a private message via the office's Facebook page for one of the listed locations.

Texas ranked 14th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 75.9% from the week before, with 4,967,431 cases reported. With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 9.09% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The New Year's holiday weekend significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Many of the New Year's weekend reports were shifted into the latest week, and the previous week was disrupted by late reporting from the weekend of Christmas. Consequently, week-to-week comparisons will be skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Loving County with 14,201 cases per 100,000 per week; Jim Hogg County with 5,096; and Dimmit County with 3,674. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Harris County, with 91,348 cases; Dallas County, with 40,943 cases; and Bexar County, with 37,757. Weekly case counts rose in 244 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Harris, Bexar and Dallas counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Texas ranked 29th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 67.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 74.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 888,858 vaccine doses, including 248,950 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 593,458 vaccine doses, including 149,965 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 41,500,931 total doses.

Across Texas, cases fell in nine counties, with the best declines in Ochiltree County, with 26 cases from 47 a week earlier; in Hemphill County, with 37 cases from 56; and in Hansford County, with 31 cases from 48.

In Texas, 758 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 422 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,039,605 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 76,502 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 60,074,429 people have tested positive and 837,594 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Texas's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 9.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 17,903

The week before that: 14,108

Four weeks ago: 6,464

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 187,807

The week before that: 147,897

Four weeks ago: 91,573

Hospitals in 49 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 39 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 50 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.