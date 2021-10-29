Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Medical expense fund started for Stephenville resident

A go-fund-me page has been started for Stephenville resident Theresa Hobbs, 26, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, often considered the deadliest of cancers.

Her doctors have said she has a very aggressive stage 4 brain tumor and the funds will help with medical expenses as she has no insurance.

Theresa and her husband, Jake Hobbs, have been together since 2009 and have been Stephenville residents most of their lives.

To contribute, go to https://gofund.me/e707767

CTFAC hosting bronze exhibit

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting "Life Captured in Bronze" by local artist and sculptor Mary Rush Waters at its River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

Experience Waters' impressive artwork and also learn about the process involved in creating bronze sculptures.

The exhibit is on display through Oct. 31 and is open and free to the public.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

Lions Club hosts annual Spooktacular

The Stephenville Lions Club 12th Annual Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Stephenville City Park Pavilion, 378 W. Long St.

Sign up today to participate in the 1 Mile Fun Run, 5K, 10K, or Half Marathon, this year with new locations and new courses.

Every finisher will receive a technical shirt, participation medal, and a racers cap.

Proceeds from the race will benefit local youth, vision projects, and the Texas Lions Club Camp.

Schedule: Pre-race packet pickup and registration for the Spooktacular will be held Friday, Oct. 29, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the front of the Stephenville Wal-Mart parking lot. Pre-race registration will be open at 7 a.m. the morning of the race at the Stephenville City Park Pavilion. The race will begin at 8 a.m.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Stephenville/StephenvilleLionsHalloweenSpooktacular

For more information, call Gerrit Schouten at (254) 485-4118.

Clark Gardens hosting food trucks

Clark Gardens Food Truck Saturday is back and scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the gardens, 567 Maddux Road, Weatherford.

Try the tasty food vendors with takeout and take a stroll in the gardens.

For more information, call (940) 682-4856.

Life Church hosting trunk or treat

Life Church, 810 FM 205, Stephenville, is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

There will be free candy, games, a cakewalk, and more.

For more information, call (903) 802-3718.

Elk Ridge Baptist hosting fall carnival

Elk Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Alexander Road, Stephenville, is hosting its fall carnival from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

There will be games, candy, and family fun for all.

For more information, call (254) 485-4441.

Calling all creators, designers, and artists

The 56th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6 at the Stephenville Recreation Hall, 378 W. Long St.

Gym floor and bleacher booth spaces are $45 (provided will be one 6' X 30" table and a chair).

Covered outdoor pavilion spaces are $75 (10' X 10' space - you will provide your own table and chair).

Vendors will be able to set up booths/spaces on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4-7 p.m. Doors will be locked at 7 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 5, set up times will be from 8-11 a.m.

Show times are as follows: Friday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Overnight security will be provided.

For the full exhibitor and show regulations, visit www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/arts-crafts-and-gift-show-november-5-6

SHS to present 'Legally Blonde: The Musical'

The Stephenville High School Theatre department plans to present "Legally Blonde: The Musical" for the public at 3 p.m. and their presentation play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the SHS Auditorium.

The musical is based o the novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM motion picture.

It tells the story of a fashionable sorority queen, who is dumped by her boyfriend. She decides to follow him to law school. While she is there, she figures out that there is more to her than just looks.

Tickets for the performance are $8 and may be purchased online at https://shstheatre.ludus.com/index.php

Lions hosting free vision screening

The Stephenville Lions Club is providing free vision screenings for ages 1 year and older and all adults for signs of the need for glasses, lazy eye, cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic and hypertensive retinopathy.

The screening is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Oakdale United Methodist Church, 2675 W. Overhill Drive.

For more information, call (254) 785-2902.

Legion Post 240 selling raffle tickets

Turbow-Higgs American Legion Post 240 is hosting its annual raffle fundraiser.

Legionnaires are selling raffle tickets for $10 each or 11 tickets for $100. Tickets can be delivered.

The raffle is for a Colt LE6920 M4 rifle.

In order to purchase tickets, individuals must be legally eligible to own or purchase a firearm.

The winner need not be present to win, but must be present to claim the rifle.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call fundraiser chairman Sid Moon at (254) 485-5512 or email brindboxer@yahoo.com

Veterans Day fundraising dinner planned

A Veterans Day Dinner fundraiser is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Stephenville City Park Pavilion.

Veterans eat free. Hamburger plates are $10 each. All proceeds benefit American Legion Post to support local veterans.

Purchase meal tickets in advance at Stephenville Pipe, Red Chain Feeds, and Cooper's Country Store.

BPW chapter hosting fundraiser

Cross Timber's Business and Professional Women are bringing Erath County a Hurts Donut fundraiser. The sales from all fundraisers are given back to local non-profit organizations within the community.

Presale is ongoing through Nov. 12 with delivery or pick up on Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at the CNB Bank Conference Room in Stephenville. Cost is $25 for a dozen donuts.

To place an order online, go to crosstimbersbpw.org/fundraisers.html

For more information, call (254) 413-5914.

Downtown Merchants host holiday open house

Join the Stephenville Downtown Merchants for their Annual Holiday Open House from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

There will be shopping, refreshments, entertainment, and more to kick off the holiday season.

For more information, call (254) 967-0587.

Toys 'Fore' Kids golf tournament set for Nov. 13

Join the Stephenville Men's Golf Association for the 9th Annual Toys "Fore" Kids Golf Tournament and Fundraiser scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Par Country Club in Comanche.

Format is a four-person scramble. Entry is $25 and a $25 unwrapped toy per player. Cart rental is included.

The deadline to sign up is Friday, Nov. 12.

Sponsorships are available for:

• $750: Radio Mentions - Print & On Site Signage - Hole Sign - Team entry into tournament

• $500: Radio Mentions - On Site Signage - Hole Sign - Team entry into tournament

• $250: Hole Sign - On Site Signage - Team entry into tournament

• $100: Hole Sign

• $50 or any raffle prize: On Site Signage

Raffle prizes and/or donations can be sent to: SMGA, c/o Toys "Fore" Kids, 1015 N. Charlotte Ave, Stephenville, TX 76401

CCMC hosting COVID vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available on the Comanche County Medical Center campus on Wednesdays.

Doctors Medical Center clinic providers will administer the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine every Wednesday in the clinic at 10201 TX-16, Comanche, adjacent to the CCMC Hospital and Pharmacy. The vaccine is free and safe, and proven to reduce the risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Schedule online at: app.blockitnow.com/consumer/ccmcovid or call (254) 879-4900 ext. 4458.

Choices Clinic hosting Pregnancy Care Class

Choices Clinic, 775 S Harbin Drive, is hosting a Pregnancy Care Class every Thursday at 10 a.m. starting this week.

They will discuss prenatal care, what to expect at a prenatal checkup, what to expect from labor and delivery, and many other things expectant mothers need to know.

For more information, call (833) 773-3001 or email info@choicesclinic.net

Choices Clinic offering Spanish parenting classes

Choices Clinic, 775 S. Harbin Drive, will be having Spanish speaking parenting classes.

¡La clínica de mujeres choice está ubicada en 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville y ahora tendrá clases de español para los padres TODOS los jueves.

Puede llamar a 833.773.3001 para más información.

Humane Society in need of fosters, volunteers

The Erath County Humane Society is in need of the following items: Crystal cat litter, bleach, fabric softener, litter deodorizer, Fabuloso, kitten food and fosters

They are especially in need of fosters during this time. The facility currently has 80 dogs and 92 cats. With only four employees and one director, they are asking for the community's help.

Anything community members are willing to donate is much appreciated. Please consider donating today If you can't spend money right now, your time is also welcomed.

If you are interested in volunteering, stop by and fill out an application during business hours or email erathcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com

Senior Center offering yoga classes to public

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 East College St., is offering Yoga classes for the public from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The class will focus on quiet mindfulness and breathing control, as well as stretching and strengthening poses ending in final relaxation. This class is designed to improve posture, gain flexibility and balance.

The instructor is Robin McClinton, E-YRT 200 registered yoga teacher.

First class is free and after that cost is $3 for each class or $12 per month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan, senior rec coordinator, at smorgan@stephenvilletx.gov.

Choices Clinic offers free diapers, wipes

Choices Clinic & Life Resource Center, 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville, offers free diapers and wipes every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition the clinic offers the following services free of charge:

• Pregnancy tests

• Limited ultrasound

• Information on options

• Free STD testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

• Free treatment for positive STD tests.

• Information about pregnancy, abortion and alternatives, RU486, The Morning After Pill, adoption counseling

• Parenting, relationship and life skill mentoring

• Community referrals

For more information, call the clinic at (254)965-5139).

Veldhuizen farm offers public tours

Come join the Veldhuizen Cheese Team and enjoy a behind the scenes tour at the Veldhuizen Family Farm.

Farm tours are offered every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Patrons will get a tour of the farm and be introduced to the farm's history and its products.

Cost of the tour is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children younger than 6. Group tours are also available by appointment only. Group rates start at $4/person.

Tours are subject to cancellation if there is inclement weather.

The farm is located at 3364 CR 299, Dublin. For more information, visit www.veldhuizencheese.com/tours/