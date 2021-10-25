Trunk or Treat scheduled Oct. 31 at Tarleton’s W.K. Gordon Museum

E-T staff report

Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center for the Industrial History of Texas in Thurber will host a free Halloween trunk or treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

The event is made possible thanks to a partnership with businesses in Strawn, Gordon and Mingus.

Costumes are encouraged, and the event is suitable for all ages.

Follow the W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center on Facebook for activity hours and updates or visit web.tarleton.edu/gordoncenter.

The center, located at exit 367 on Interstate 20 between Fort Worth and Abilene, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.