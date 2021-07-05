Rain doesn't dampen spirits at Stephenville Fourth of July celebration

By Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

You can’t rain on this town's parade!

This year, Stephenville began its Independence Day Celebration on July 3 at 9 a.m. with a grand parade. Heavy rain showers started a few minutes after the parade began, but the patriotism proceeded.

Following the parade were family festivities such as the Elks Lodge Barbeque Cookoff, Elk’s Lodge Car Show, and the speedy lawnmower races. Activities including mini golf, the Great American Petting Farm, face painting, and train rides, were also all available to the public. Delicious food from local vendors was also at hand for everyone to enjoy.

The Independence Day celebration concluded with families and friends, in lawn chairs and on blankets, gathering to enjoy a live concert featuring the Tejas Brothers and Larry Joe Taylor and a grand finale of fireworks.

Cory Henderson was joyful to see the patriotic spirit of Erath County residents watching the parade even though it was raining. “I love that so many people from the community roughed out the rain to watch the entire parade. True patriots,” he said.

Dr. Alana Waterford, a parade participant on a float sponsored by Cross Timbers Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, was among many cheerful faces in the route. “We are happy to be in the parade representing Cross Timbers Orthopedics, and we are happy we are free,” Waterford said.

Many people enjoyed seeing Olaf, the miracle cow, who was born during the recent ice storm. Julie and Jan Pack of the Lazy JP ranch brought him along in festive dress in hopes to contribute to the lively celebration. “Olaf was frozen to the ground when we found him. He lived in the house until he was strong enough to live with his mom outside. He’s on a mission to spread joy and happiness,” Julile Pack said.

Cowboy Chef Newton, owner of five star restaurant The Cellar, was in season 8 of the TV show, "Master Chef." “We love Stephenville; we’re having a great time. This is the first Fourth of July celebration since the COVID shutdown, so it’s exciting,” Newton said.

Lexi Lacour and her mother agreed that the music was the highlight of the Fourth of July celebration. “I’ve just moved here yesterday, and I’m already loving the vibe of the music and how everyone is so nice and friendly here in Stephenville,” Lacour said.

Thanks to community patriots, the Independence Day celebration was a great success. After the COVID-19 pandemic kept most people apart in 2020, Stephenville commemorated America’s birthday by coming together once again and will continue to work together to make the community a special place to live.