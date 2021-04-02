Community news: Humane Society benefit, Easter events

E-T staff report

Bake sale donations sought for Humane Society benefit

A bake sale benefiting the Erath County Humane Society is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3 at Pet Supplies Plus in Stephenville.

Those wanting to donate baked goods are asked to fill out a form at http://bit.ly/echsbake

Individuals donating items are asked to bring them to Pet Supplies Plus that morning between 9 and 10 a.m.

For more information or questions, contact Renee Jackson at (254) 485-6940.

Humane Society plans Adoption Eggstravaganza

The Erath County Humane Society is planning an Adoption Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Pet Supplies Plus, 106 Christy Plaza.

The Easter Bunny will be onsite and there will be a bake sale, snow cones, $10 microchipping, doggie Easter egg hunt, and merchandise for sale.

PAWS will be there and Dublin Dog Den will be offering nail trimming.

Lone Star Ranch hosting Easter Egg extravaganza

Great American Lone Star Ranch, 5396 S. US Hwy 231, Stephenville, is hosting the largest Easter Egg Hunt extravaganza in Texas.

The event is scheduled every Saturday and Sunday, through April 3.

Search for the prize egg, and, to make it harder, every petting farm animal will be running with the kids to distract them from finding the eggs. Pet while hunting for the candy-filled eggs.

The three age groups with time limits include: ages 1-4, 5-8 and 9-12.

The egg hunt event will also include a pony ride, animal behavior show, craft/educational stations, and a 200-pound Easter Bunny.

Tickets $10 and include everything but feed. To reserve a spot, call (760) 937-6363.

CASA hosting informational sessions

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the Cross Timbers Area is hosting a series of informational sessions for prospective volunteers.

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

CASA staff and current advocates will discuss what it means to be a CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All informational sessions will be virtual via Zoom.

A link to register can be found on the CASA CTA website at https://www.casacta.org/info

Sessions scheduled for April include: noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 6; 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17; and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

Masons to host blood drive

The Stephenville Masonic Lodge is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at the lodge, 244 S. Columbia St.

A Carter BloodCare Blood Drive unit will be on hand to receive donations

To sign up online, visit ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123383.

For more information, call Johnnie Hutchins at (254) 396-1243 or email jthutch85@yahoo.com

Wagonville hosting Easter Egg Hunt

Wagonville will host its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 3.

The Egg Hunt will be free, with a special Golden Egg hidden in each age group. Food trucks and the Teddy Bear Mobile will be on hand for even more fun.

Age groups include: 2 and younger with parent assist; 3-5; 6-9; 10-12; and 13 and older.

Wagonville is located at 250 CR 437. For more information, call 817-221-8558 or email wagonvilletx@gmail.com

Lucky Vines hosts live music

Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery, 675 County Road 497, Dublin, is hosting live music by Dakota Drummond from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

According to his Facebook page, Drummond is a country artist out of Stephenville, who grew up in Bakersfield, California, where he cut his teeth on Buck Owens and Merle Haggard. He has stayed close to his roots and influences singing and playing country music.

The family-owned vineyard, winery, and tasting room provide an atmosphere to relax and enjoy a variety of wines and live music.

For more information, call (254) 335-0099.

Elk Ridge Baptist hosting Easter in the Park

Elk Ridge Baptist Church is hosting Easter in the Park from from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 4, at Stephenville City Park, 378 W. Long.

Join the congregation for an outdoor church service followed by a picnic and egg hunt. All are welcome to attend this free event.

For more information, call Pastor Daniel McCabe at (254) 485-4441 or email danielmccabe@juno.com

Senior Center offering yoga classes to public

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 East College St., is offering Yoga classes for the public from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting April 6.

The class will focus on quiet mindfulness and breathing control, as well as stretching and strengthening poses ending in final relaxation. This class is designed to improve posture, gain flexibility and balance.

The instructor is Robin McClinton, E-YRT 200 registered yoga teacher.

First class is free and after that cost is $3 for each class or $12 per month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan, senior rec coordinator, at smorgan@stephenvilletx.gov.

SHS choir booster host fundraiser

The Stephenville High School Choir Boosters are hosting a fundraiser.

Tickets are on sale for a drawing for a $1,000 gift certificate donated by Woods Furniture or TEN $25 gift cards to various businesses.

Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Cash, checks payable to SHS Choir Booster and Venmo are accepted.

The money raised will go to support the choir program in various ways and provide scholarships for graduating seniors. Tickets can be purchased from choir students or from Mrs. Sword.

The drawing will be held April 12.

Gordon Center, Cross Timbers council host 'A Quilter's Day Out'

Tarleton State University and the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council (CTFAC) present “A Quilter’s Day Out,” from April 6 to May 25, with two exhibits, one at the W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in the historic ghost town of Thurber and the other at CTFAC in Stephenville.

“If Quilts Could Talk: Orr Family Quilts Across Five Generations” at the Gordon Center (off IH 20, Exit 367) features an inspiring collection of the Orr family’s heirloom quilts created and handed down across five generations spanning 150 years.

This national, traveling exhibit is made possible by a grant from Mid-America Arts Alliance, Exhibits USA and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is at 204 River North Blvd., Stephenville, 254-965-6190, https://www.crosstimbersfinearts.org/.

Choices Clinic offers free diapers, wipes

Choices Clinic & Life Resource Center, 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville, offers free diapers and wipes every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition the clinic offers the following services free of charge:

• Pregnancy tests

• Limited ultrasound

• Information on options

• Free STD testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

• Free treatment for positive STD tests.

• Information about pregnancy, abortion and alternatives, RU486, The Morning After Pill, adoption counseling

• Parenting, relationship and life skill mentoring

• Community referrals

For more information, call the clinic at (254)965-5139).

Library resumes Toddler Time

Stephenville Public Library, 174 N. Columbia St., announces it is resuming Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Story Time at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Due to COVID-19 policy and social distancing, space will be limited and will require a reservation.

Reservations for Toddler Time or Story Time can be made at the circulation desk, through a Facebook message, or via phone at (254) 918-1240.

To give library staff time to prepare for Toddler Time, reserve your space by noon on Tuesday, and for Story Time by noon on Thursday.

Veldhuizen farm offers public tours

Come join the Veldhuizen Cheese Team and enjoy a behind the scenes tour at the Veldhuizen Family Farm.

Farm tours are offered every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Patrons will get a tour of the farm and be introduced to the farm's history and its products.

Cost of the tour is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children younger than 6. Group tours are also available by appointment only. Group rates start at $4/person.

Tours are subject to cancellation if there is inclement weather.

The farm is located at 3364 CR 299, Dublin. For more information, visit www.veldhuizencheese.com/tours/

AARP hosts free tax help

AARP Foundation Tax Aide volunteers will be on hand to offer free tax assistance at the Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St.

Assistance will be available 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from through April 7, by appointment only.

The program is open to taxpayers of all ages and AARP membership is not required.

Those scheduling appointments are asked to make sure they have all tax paperwork gathered and with them when they arrive at their scheduled time. They are also asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early to undergo COVID-19 screening and fill out advance paperwork.

Those filing are asked to bring the following applicable documentation:

• Your own pen and face covering. Masks are required.

• Photo identification and/or Social Security cards for you and any dependents.

• A copy of last year's tax return, if available.

• Health care documents such as a 1095-A or 1095-B

• Brokerage statements for sales of stocks and/or bonds

• Checking and/or savings account information to set up direct deposit of any refunds.

• Income documents such as W2s, 1099s, Social Security income, etc.

• Documentation of charitable cash donations exceeding $300

For more information and to schedule an appointment, call (682) 231-3670. Appointments are limited and in high demand, if you are unable to make your assigned time, please call to cancel or reschedule so that someone else may have that time slot.

For more information, visit www.aarp.org/aarp-foundation/

Golf tournament to raise funds for all-inclusive playground

The first-ever Trash to Treasure Golf Tournament fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, June 11, at Legends Country Club, Stephenville.

Funds raised from the tournament will go to help build the first-ever all-inclusive playground at Stephenville’s City Park.

Cost to play is $500 for a team of four players or $125 for individual players. Registration deadline is May 26.

The tournament is sponsored by the city of Stephenville Parks and Leisure Services and Waste Connections.

To become a sponsor and/or to register for the tournament, go to www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/trash-treasure-golf-tournament