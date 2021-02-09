Stingerettes earn grand champion honors at competition

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School Stingerettes took part in the Crowd Pleasers Dance, Fort Worth Showcase regional contest held over the weekend at Holy Cross Christian School in Burleson and came away with an impressive list of honors.

The group earned Grand Champion Novice Team and Grand Champion Novice Officer Team.

"This is a GREAT first dance contest of the season for the Stings! Please join me in congratulating these ladies for their achievements this weekend," reads a social media post from SHS Dance instructor Kimberly Kelsey.

In addition, they came away from the competition with the following honors and recognitions:

• Outstanding Academic Achievement for an average team GPA of 3.5

• Outstanding Choreography for Team Military

• Outstanding Choreography for Team Contemporary

• Outstanding Performance Quality for Team Military

• Outstanding Performance Quality for Officer Open

• Outstanding Performance Quality for Officer Pom

• Best in Class Novice Team Military

• Best in Class Novice Team Contemporary

• Best in Class Novice Officer Open

• Best in Class Novice Officer Pom

• Best in Class Novice Officer Lyrical

• Division I superior performance rating in trios to Bradford/Kilcrease/Stalker

• Division I superior performance rating in solos to Stalker

• Division I superior performance rating in solos to Murphy

• Team Silver Sweepstakes (All Division I ratings)

• Officer Super Sweepstakes (all Division I ratings)

The Stingerettes have scheduled tryouts for the 2021-22 season for March 1-5. There are free prep classes being offered 4-5 p.m. on Fridays in February at the SHS Sting Studio.