Stephenville Community Briefs

E-T staff report

Love Run 5K, Fun Run set for Saturday

The Christian Women's Job Corps third annual Love Run 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Saturday starting at the Dublin Public Library, 206 W. Blackjack St. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.

Registration fees are:

• 5K: $30 for individuals 18 and older

• 5K: $25 for individuals 17 and younger

• Fun Run/Walk: FREE

On race day, registration and check in is 8-8:45 a.m. with the 5K run starting at 9 a.m. and Fun Run at 9:15 a.m.

CWJC’s vision is to make a positive impact on the community by offering a new pathway to reduce spiritual and economic poverty through mentoring, relationships, job preparedness and life skills, while teaching God’s word.

For more information, call (254) 445-2228; or to register online, go to runsignup.com/Race/TX/Dublin/CWJCLoveRun

Free Family Fishing Day set for Saturday

The Tarleton Fisheries Society along with Stephenville Parks and Recreation and Texas Parks and Wildlife invites the public to a Free Family Fishing Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Stephenville City Park.

Participants are asked to bring their own fishing pole or use free loaner equipment. Please wear a mask, practice social distancing and wear sunscreen.

Participants 17 and older will need a valid Texas Fishing License.

Local Girl Scouts hosting cookie booth

The Stephenville Girl Scouts will be hosting their first-ever drive-thru cookie booth from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Bosque River Centre, 2900 W. Washington St.

The local Girl Scouts will be there Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 28.

Stephenville Girls Scouts is part of Girl Scouts of Central Texas.

For more information about the booth or to contact a local scout about purchasing cookies, visit www.gsctx.org or call (254) 592-5521.

TSU Alumni association hosting social

The Tarleton Alumni Association is hosting the Alumni Tailgate Social 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Texan Alley, Parking Lot P20 North.

This is an all-inclusive tailgate experience with food, beverages, tailgate games, and music. The Alumni Tailgate Social is free for alumni and guests.

After the tailgate, alumni will head into Memorial Stadium to watch the Tarleton Texans take on the McNeese State Cowboys for their inaugural Division I game.

For more information, follow the Alumni Association on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1134370313652947

CASA hosting virtual information sessions

CASA for the Cross Timbers Area is hosting a free virtual information session from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Zoom.

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

Join CASA staff and current advocates as they discuss what it means to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

A link to the session can be found at the organization's website at https://www.casacta.org/info