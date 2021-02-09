Filing deadline for general election set for Friday

E-T staff report

The deadline to file for a place on the May 1 General Election ballot is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.

There are four Stephenville City Council positions up for election in this cycle. They include: City Council Place 1, currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Mark McClinton; City Council Place 3, currently filled by Nick Robinson; City Council Place 5, currently held by Ricky Thurman; and City Council Place 7, currently filled by Gerald Cook.

In order to qualify to run for one of the city council positions, the candidates must meet the following criteria:

• Citizen of the United States

• Resident of Texas for one (1) year

• Resident of the city of Stephenville for six (6) months

• Qualified voter of the State of Texas

According to election information on the city of Stephenville's website, anyone planning to run for a public office in Texas (except for a federal office), must file an Appointment of a Campaign Treasurer by a Candidate form with the proper filing authority (in this case, the city secretary), when they become a candidate even if they "do not intend to accept campaign contributions or make campaign expenditures."

"A 'candidate' is a person who knowingly and willingly takes affirmative action for the purpose of gaining nomination or election to public office or for the purpose of satisfying financial obligations incurred by the person in connection with the campaign for nomination or election," the site states.

Applications may be turned to the city secretary at Stephenville City Hall, 298 W. Washington St., Stephenville.

They may also be mailed to: Staci L. King, City Secretary, City of Stephenville, 298 W. Washington, Stephenville, Texas, 76401; emailed to SLKing@stephenvilletx.gov; or faxed to (254) 918-1290.

The last day to register to vote for the May election is Thursday, April 1. Early voting runs from Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 27.

For more information about the election, contact Staci King, city secretary at (254) 918-1287.