'Exceptionally' cold temps expected this weekend; winter weather advisory in effect

E-T staff report

The National Weather Service Fort Worth has issued a special weather statement for much of Central and North Texas, including Erath County.

The region can expect freezing drizzle to develop late this evening, continuing into Wednesday. This could result in light ice accumulations on bridges and overpasses for locations near and north of a Cisco to Paris line, according to the NWS.

North of Stephenville, a winter weather advisory is in effect overnight for Eastland, Palo Pinto and Parker counties, among others in North Central Texas.

According to the NWS, this means areas of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain are expected to develop, causing light icing on elevated roads, bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Exceptionally cold conditions appear likely by the weekend, with wind chill values falling into the single digits (possibly below zero in some locations) on Saturday and Sunday. Additional frozen precipitation will also be possible on Saturday, but accumulations are not likely.

There may be more chances for winter precipitation by Monday, but details are uncertain at this time.

For additional information, visit www.weather.gov/fwd/