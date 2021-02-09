Erath County sees 12 new cases, 4 additional deaths due to COVID-19

E-T staff report

Erath County saw a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases since last week and four additional deaths attributed to the virus.

As of Monday, Feb. 8, the county had an increase of 12 cases from last Thursday, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, five are in Stephenville, two are in Dublin and five are in the county.

According to previous E-T reports, the Erath County Vaccination Center is now open at 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92.

The clinic is accepting appointments for residents of Erath County that fall into the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and anyone age 16 and older with a chronic health condition as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. A comprehensive list of those currently eligible can be found at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053.

Once registered, a county official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

To register online, go to www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control---prevention/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.html.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Erath County has seen 3,029 total cases with 110 listed as active. Of those, 2,859 are listed as recovered, and 60 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows an increase of four deaths sincethe Thursday, Feb. 4 report.

Of the total cases, 198 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 379 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 728 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 382 cases; 854 in the 40-64 age group; and 480 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are four Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report. This number is unchanged since the Feb. 4 report.

Across the state

As of Monday, for the first time since Dec. 20, Texas has fewer than 10,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19. But the state is still averaging more than 300 deaths a day from coronavirus. Leaders in Laredo, one of the nation’s worst COVID-19 hot spots, find themselves with no good options to get the spread under control, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As the state continues struggling with an uneven vaccine rollout, some Texans, particularly in far-flung parts of the state, have resorted to traveling hundreds of miles away from their homes to get immunized, the Tribune reports.

As of Monday, the state has reported 2.2 million confirmed cases in 254 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 9,401 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to the Tribune.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Monday, Feb. 8, 38,700 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.