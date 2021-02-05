Erath County sees 7 new cases; COVID-19 vaccination center up and running

E-T staff report

Erath County saw a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 positive cases this week.

As of Thursday, Feb. 4, the county had an increase of just seven cases from last week, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, all seven are in Stephenville.

According to previous E-T reports, the Erath County Vaccination Center opened last Thursday at 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92.

The clinic is accepting appointments for residents of Erath County that fall into the 1A and 1B groups, which include health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and anyone age 16 and older with a chronic health condition as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. A comprehensive list of those currently eligible can be found at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx

To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053.

Once registered, a county official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

To register online, go to www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control---prevention/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.html.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Erath County has seen 3,002 total cases with 129 listed as active. Of those, 2,817 are listed as recovered, and 56 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows an increase of 11 deaths sincethe Wednesday, Jan. 27 report.

Of the total cases, 197 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 376 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 725 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 376 cases; 846 in the 40-64 age group; and 474 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are four Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report. A decrease of two over last week's report.

Across the state

As of Thursday, Texas is reporting a decrease in cases and hospitalizations due to coronavirus after record highs were set in mid-January. Still, the state is averaging almost 300 reported deaths a day. Leaders in Laredo, one of the nation’s worst COVID-19 hot spots, find themselves with no good options to get the spread under control, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Thursday, the state has reported 2.1 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 315,798 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 10,523 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Thursday, 37,727 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.