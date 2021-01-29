Stephenville Community Briefs

E-T staff report

Rainbow Room in need of items

The Rainbow Room is a place where Child Protective Services workers have on hand items like food, clothing, toiletries and so much more for the needs of the children they serve in Erath County.

Currently, the Rainbow Room could use non-perishable food items such as peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, canned food, pasta, etc.

Additionally, new socks, particularly in the older sizes, are needed as well as diapers and wipes.

These items can be dropped off at 2175 W. South Loop in Stephenville.

For more information, call or text (254) 485-7690.

Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers

Meals on Wheels of Erath County has returned to daily meal deliveries and is in need of delivery help.

The organization has several volunteers that are considered in high risk of contracting COVID-19 and are unable to help right now.

Meals on Wheels of Erath County feeds around 200 clients daily. Volunteers are needed in both Dublin and Morgan Mill.

For more information on how to help, call 965-3510.

Meals on Wheels helps seniors sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Stephenville is opening a COVID-19 vaccination center in order to make mass vaccinations available for Erath County residents. The vaccination center will be located in the former JC Penney building in the Bosque River Center.

These vaccinations will be given by appointment only so individuals will have to get on a list to participate. To get on the list go to: co.erath.tx.us

If you are a senior or know of a senior who is having trouble signing up, call the Erath County Meals on Wheels office and a volunteer will help with registration. The office number is 965-3510.