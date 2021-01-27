Cross Timbers Family Services hosting Better Beginnings Brunch fundraiser

E-T staff report

Cross Timbers Family Services is hosting its inaugural Better Beginnings Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at The N at Hardway Ranch, 20194 N. US Highway 377, Bluff Dale.

All proceeds of this fundraiser will benefit Cross Timbers Family Services, whose mission is "to enhance safety and justice by preventing domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes in our community through empowerment, advocacy, awareness, and action for social change."

The organization provides free and confidential services including accompaniment, planning, therapy and more, to Erath County and the surrounding area.

The fundraising event will include brunch, a photo booth, a craft with Pinspiration, a silent auction, giveaways, and special guest speaker Dr. Cessna Winslow.

Winslow is an assistant communication studies professor at Tarleton State University, and herself a domestic abuse survivor.

General admission tickets are $35 and include one seat at a table, brunch, a craft hosted by Pinspiration, access to the silent auction, and a chance to hear the special guest speaker.

Table sponsorships are also available at $250 and include a table for six guests; a sponsor logo on the table; verbal recognition at the event; and each guest will enjoy brunch, a craft with Pinspiration, a silent auction, giveaways, and special guest speaker.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.crosstimbershelps.org and also at Event Brite at www.eventbrite.com/e/better-beginnings-brunch-tickets-131258019269

COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place including:

• Hand sanitizer available.

• Social distancing guidelines will be in place (only six attendees per table, only 50% of the venue's capacity will be attending.)

• Masks will be provided for attendees.

For more information about the event, contact Laura Gambino, Cross Timbers Family Services executive director, at (254)-965-5516.

Those needing the services of the organization, may call toll-free at (866) 934-4357, 24 hours a day.