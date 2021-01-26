Erath County sees 34 new cases of COVID-19; no additional deaths

E-T staff report

Erath County saw a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases this week.

As of Monday, Jan. 25, the county had an increase of 34 cases from last week, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, 15 are in Stephenville, one in Dublin and 18 are in the county.

Erath County has seen 2,919 total cases with 237 listed as active. Of those, 2,637 are listed as recovered, and 45 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows no additional deaths since this week's report.

Of the total cases, 187 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 363 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 706 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 363 cases; 823 in the 40-64 age group; and 469 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are six Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report. A decrease of five over last week's report.

Across the state

As of Monday, while cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, Texas is now reporting an average of more than 300 new deaths a day. An increasing number of hospitals have also reported their ICUs are at capacity, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

Also as of Monday, the state has reported roughly 2 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 281,260 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began, and at least 12,785 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Jan. 25, 34,394 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.