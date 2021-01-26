COVID-19 vaccination center to open in city

E-T staff report

City of Stephenville and Erath County officials announced a joint effort to establish a local COVID-19 vaccination center as soon as this week.

"In an effort to increase the availability and increase in supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Erath County, officials with Erath County and the City of Stephenville are opening a vaccination center," reads as statement on the city of Stephenville Facebook page. "Texas Department of State Health Services has committed to Erath County, the City of Stephenville, and Dr. Kelly Doggett to send approximately 300 doses of Moderna Vaccine to Erath County this week."

Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to not contact Doggett’s office about receiving the shot, as that information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

The vaccination center will be located in the Bosque River Center, 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92, Stephenville. It will be located in the building that formerly housed JC Penney and most recently FFO Furniture.

"This will be the only location that these vaccines will be administered. There will be no walk-ins allowed," the statement reads.

It is anticipated that the vaccination center will open on Thursday or Friday, Jan. 28 or 29, and that the recipients of the vaccine will be those listed in groups 1A and 1B as published by Texas DSHS.

According to the DSHS website, Phase 1A individuals include health care workers including paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. It also includes:

• Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents.

• EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport

• Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients

• Residents of long-term care facilities

• Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients.

• Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

• Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

• Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

• Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19.

• School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

DSHS guidelines list Phase 1B recipients as:

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); Down Syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; solid organ transplantation; obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher); pregnancy; sickle cell disease; or type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Erath County recently established a partnership with Tarrant County for county residents to register to receive the vaccine there. There are about 1,300 Erath County residents registered with Tarrant County and they will begin to be contacted about creating an appointment to receive the vaccine locally, the statement reads.

"This will be an ongoing effort extending long past these doses," according to the statement. "Erath County and the city of Stephenville have made arrangements to be able to receive both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and anticipate an increasing supply in the future."

Scheduling software is also being obtained to allow for local residents to be able to schedule vaccination appointments as they become available.

As more arrangements are made and vaccine supply increases in availability, more information about how and when to receive the vaccine through the Erath County vaccination center will be released.