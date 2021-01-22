Get your fix: Annual Girl Scout cookie sale kicks off

E-T staff report

It's that time of year. Time to get your cookie fix.

The Girl Scouts of Central Texas group, which includes Erath County's young entrepreneurs, kicked off its cookie sale on Wednesday and it runs through Feb. 28.

The cookies are available this year in nine flavors, including one gluten-free option.

Options include: Lemon Iced Shortbread; Classic Shortbread; Toast Yay!; Peanut Butter Patties; Thin Mints; S'mores; Caramel Delites; Peanut Butter Sandwich; and Trios, which is the gluten-free option.

Cookies are $4 per box, with the gluten-free cookies being $5 per box.

"When you make a Girl Scout Cookie purchase, you’re helping the next generation of young female entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful — teamwork, planning, and a positive outlook (and that’s just the beginning)," reads a post on the Girl Scouts of Central Texas website. "Because proceeds from your purchase stay local, you help the awesome entrepreneurs who sell Girl Scout Cookies in your community power new experiences for themselves and their troop."

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts of America is offering a broader variety of ways to purchase the tasty treats.

• Buy from a local troop. Place Girl Scout Cookie orders with a troop in your neighborhood. Orders may also be placed online at the Girl Scouts of Central Texas website at www.gsctx.org

• Get cookies delivered to you. Girl Scouts has partnered with Grubhub for contactless cookie ordering and delivery. To find out about this option, visit grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts

• Find a cookie booth. Locate a Girl Scout Cookie sale in your neighborhood by entering your zip code in the “Find Cookies!” tool on the GSCT website at www.gsctx.org.

• Order cookies online. Do you know a Girl Scout? Ask her if you can buy your cookies from her online site using the Digital Cookie® platform. Through this platform, girls can run their cookie business online, making it easier and safer to get cookies into their customers’ hands. Information about this option is also available at www.gsctx.org

For customers who may not know a Girl Scout, you can find more information online about contacting a local scout at www.gsctx.org or you can send a message through the Erath County Girl Scouts Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Erath-County-Girl-Scouts