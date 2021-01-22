Erath County sees 18 new cases of COVID-19; three additional deaths

E-T staff report

Erath County saw another slight increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases this week.

As of Thursday, Jan. 21, the county had an increase of 18 cases from earlier in the week, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, 13 are in Stephenville and five are in the county.

Erath County has seen 2,873 total cases with 242 listed as active. Of those, 2,586 are listed as recovered, and 45 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows three additional deaths since this week's earlier report.

Of the total cases, 184 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 355 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 694 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 362 cases; 805 in the 40-64 age group; and 465 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are 11 Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report. A decrease of one over earlier this week.

Across the state

While cases and hospitalizations are decreasing slightly, state officials warned this month the COVID-19 pandemic is at its worst as Texas now reports an average of more than 300 new deaths a day.

Hospitals in the Abilene, Bryan-College Station and Laredo areas have also run out of intensive care unit beds. "Texas must avoid an additional surge in cases. Hospitals can't take much more. Fatalities are still increasing," said the Texas Department of State Health Services in a tweet on Wednesday, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

The state has administered most of its 1.7 million vaccine doses and is set to receive 333,650 more this week.

As of Thursday, the state has reported 1,917,513 confirmed cases in 254 counties and 271,130 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 13,564 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Jan. 21, 33,285 people who tested positive for the virus have died.