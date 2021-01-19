Erath County sees 18 new cases; 3 additional deaths

E-T staff report

Erath County saw a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases by the end of last week. No report from Monday was available due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

As of Friday, Jan.15, the county had an increase of 18 cases from earlier in the week, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, 12 are in Stephenville, two in Dublin, and four are in the county.

Erath County has seen 2,786 total cases with 315 listed as active. Of those, 2,429 are listed as recovered, and 42 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows three additional deaths since this week's earlier report.

Of the total cases, 181 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 348 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 672 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 357 cases; 784 in the 40-64 age group; and 435 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are 12 Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report. A decrease of three over last week.

Mobile testing scheduled

The county emergency management office released a statement Thursday announcing that mobile community testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, 950 Glen Rose Highway, Stephenville.

There is no cost for the test and anyone can be tested. Those wishing to be tested just need to drive up to the site and register. They do not have to be presenting symptoms to be tested.

This is a swab test and not the rapid test, so results will be available in 48-72 hours after testing.

Those wanting to be tested are asked to not call the church, as they are only letting health officials use their facility for the mobile testing.

For more information or questions, call (254) 965-1326.

Across the state

State officials are warning the COVID-19 pandemic is now at its worst in Texas after 1,231 deaths were reported for the state in just three days. Hospitals in the Abilene, Bryan-College Station and Laredo areas have also run out of intensive care unit beds. “Every life lost impacts countless more. These are loved ones, neighbors, fellow Texas. Not statistics,” said the Texas Department of State Health Services in a tweet on Friday, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Monday, the state has reported 1,864,249 confirmed cases in 254 counties and 261,303 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 13,858 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Jan. 18, 32,084 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.