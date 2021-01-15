Erath County sees 24 new COVID-19 cases; five additional deaths

E-T staff report

Erath County saw a moderate increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases from earlier this week.

As of Thursday, Jan.14, the county had an increase of 24 cases since last week, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, 18 are in Stephenville and six are in the county.

Erath County has seen 2,768 total cases with 297 listed as active. Of those, 2,432 are listed as recovered, and 39 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows five additional deaths since this week's earlier report.

Of the total cases, 181 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 348 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 670 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 350 cases; 780 in the 40-64 age group; and 431 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are 15 Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report. A decrease of one over last week.

Mobile testing scheduled

The county emergency management office released a statement Thursday announcing that mobile community testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, 950 Glen Rose Highway, Stephenville.

There is no cost for the test and anyone can be tested. Those wishing to be tested just need to drive up to the site and register. They do not have to be presenting symptoms to be tested.

This is a swab test and not the rapid test, so results will be available in 48-72 hours after testing.

Those wanting to be tested are asked to not call the church, as they are only letting health officials use their facility for the mobile testing.

For more information or questions, call (254) 965-1326.

Across the state

As of Thursday, health officials say indoor gatherings and increased levels of travel around the holidays are contributing to a record number of hospitalizations and deaths being reported in Texas. Experts expect the situation to continue to deteriorate for the next month, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Jan. 14, the state has reported 1,794,545 confirmed cases in 254 counties and 251,154 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 14,052 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Jan. 14, 31,050 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.