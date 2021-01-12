Lake Granbury Medical shares COVID vaccine with Tarleton's frontline staff

From TSU Newsroom

Sixteen Tarleton State University healthcare professionals and law enforcement officers received COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday thanks to Lake Granbury Medical Center. Those who received the vaccine are part of the CDC’s first priority group, designated as essential workers, and some are high risk.

“Providing vaccinations to Tarleton’s frontline staff makes perfect sense,” said David Orcutt, the center’s CEO. “We enjoy working with Tarleton’s leadership team to help protect staff and students while supporting their ongoing mission. Anything we can do to help protect our community and reduce the spread of COVID-19 is an investment well made.”

Expressing his appreciation to Lake Granbury Medical Center, Tarleton President James Hurley called Thursday’s milestone “a huge relief that provides one more way to keep the Tarleton family safe” and help slow the spread.

“We are extremely grateful to David and his team for thinking of Tarleton. Today we witnessed the promise of better days ahead.”