Erath County sees increase of 42 COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

E-T staff report

As the COVID-19 vaccine became available to Erath County residents through Tarrant County (see related story on A1) the region saw an increase in the number of positive cases this week.

As of Monday, Jan.11, the county had an increase of 42 cases since last week, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, 26 are in Stephenville, three in Dublin, and 13 are in the county.

Erath County has seen 2,682 total cases with 317 listed as active. Of those, 2,331 are listed as recovered, and 34 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows two additional deaths since last week.

Of the total cases, 174 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 342 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 652 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 344 cases; 761 in the 40-64 age group; and 401 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are 16 Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report. That is an increase of seven hospitalizations over last week.

Across the state

As of Monday, state health officials say indoor gatherings and increased levels of travel around the holidays are contributing to a record number of hospitalized coronavirus patients being reported in Texas. Experts expect the situation to continue to deteriorate for the next month, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Monday, the state has reported 1,730,312 confirmed cases in 254 counties and 238,928 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began. There were at least 13,397 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The state reported 8,687 available staffed hospital beds, including 614 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 22.7% of total hospital beds, according to the Tribune.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Jan. 11, 29,933 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.