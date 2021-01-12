Erath County Junior Livestock Show wraps up for another year

E-T staff report

The 2021 Erath County Junior Livestock Show wrapped up Friday and Saturday with the beef, dairy and horse shows and culminated with the annual Sale of Champions Auction.

This year, in addition to the live auction in the show ring, the Sale of Champions was available virtually through Stock Show Auctions. Individual results from the auction are available by going to stockshowauctions.com and searching for the Erath County Junior Livestock Show.

In addition, exhibitors were recognized for The Herdsmanship Program sponsored by Texas Farm Bureau. The program is designed to encourage and acknowledge the work of 4-H and FFA exhibitors as they care for their livestock at the show, and work effectively with superintendents and the public.

Herdsmanship prizes were awarded in the Beef, Sheep/Goat, Swine, Rabbit, Poultry, and Dairy divisions.

The following exhibitors are the winners of the Herdsmanship awards:

• Rabbit: Jackson Richmond

• Market Lamb/Goats: Presley Koho

• Poultry: Jason Pettit

• Swine: Briar Floyd

• Beef Cattle: Georgia Cornett

• Dairy: Cooper Rudd

On Friday, day four of the show, champion banners were awarded to steer and beef heifer exhibitors. Those winners include:

• Senior Showmanship: Chloe Krause

• Intermediate Showmanship: Kendall Burch

• Junior Showmanship: Brax Friedrich

• Grand Champion Steer: Kennedy Powe

• Reserve Champion Steer: Kendall Burch

• Champion British Steer: Kaylan Kiser

• Reserve British Steer: Chloe Krause

• Champion American Steer: Trent Boegner

• Reserve American Steer: Tristan Hanna

• Champion Exotic Steer: Kennedy Powe

• Reserve Exotic Steer: Kendall Burch

• Grand Champion Beef Heifer: Kaylan Kiser

• Reserve Champion Beef Heifer: Jalynn Groseclose

• Champion British Heifer: Kaylan Kiser

• Reserve British Heifer: Karsyn Pack

• Champion American Heifer: Ryan Hess

• Reserve American Heifer: Trent Boegner

• Champion Exotic Heifer: Jalynn Groseclose

• Reserve Exotic Heifer: Gage Slover

• Champion Commercial Heifer: Georgia Cornett

• Reserve Commercial Heifer: Brody Westine

On Saturday, the final day of the show, dairy champions were selected. They include:

• Senior Showmanship: Carmen Kuiper

• Intermediate Showmanship: Madelyne Parks

• Junior Showmanship: Myles Rudd

• Grand Champion Dairy Heifer: Jordan Schievink

• Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer: Makayla Osinga

• Champion Holstein:Jordan Schievink

• Reserve Holstein: Makayla Osinga

• Champion Jersey: Cooper Rudd

• Reserve Jersey: Kenlee Philips

A complete list of winners in every category is available online at Erath County Junior Livestock Show website at https://www.ecjls.com/show-results

Digital images from the 2021 Erath County Junior Livestock Show are available to purchase online at: www.cmoyerphotography.com/photo-albums

The show committee recognized the following sponsors for helping make this year's show a success through donations and services:

• Brandon Manning

• The Funky Needle & More -Embroidery & Laser Etching - Justin Wilson

• Superior Power Coating

• ABF Packing

• Erath County Farm Bureau

• Kirbos Office Systems

• Hard Eight BBQ

The committee is also asking the public for its thoughts and opinions on the show and how to improve next year's show. Individuals are asked to join the conversation about their species shown at the ECLA show grounds at the corresponding time.

• Monday, Jan. 18

Lamb/goat: 6 p.m.

All other species: 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 19

Swine: 6 p.m.

Steer: 7 p.m.

Horse: 7:30 p.m.

A meeting for input from dairy exhibitors was held on Monday.

For more information, visit http://www.ecjls.com/ or email ecstockshow@gmail.com