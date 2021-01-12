COVID-19 vaccinations available to Erath County residents through Tarrant County

E-T staff report

Residents of Erath County wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can now register online for an appointment to receive it through Tarrant County.

Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien and Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos both released statements this week informing that "Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and the state are working together to get as many citizens as possible vaccinated against COVID-19."

"Anyone in Stephenville who is at most risk of exposure to COVID-19 can register with the Tarrant County Health Department. At this time, only those in groups 1A and 1B are eligible for the vaccinations," the statement from the city reads.

"This regional approach should allow for more efficiently and effectively vaccinate as many of our citizens as possible," Campos' statement reads.

— According to a link provided with the statement, individuals in Group 1A include:

• Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19, such as doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, etc.

• Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents, including staff of nursing homes, assisted living facilities and state supported living centers.

• EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport

• Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients

• Residents of long-term care facilities

• Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients.

• Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

• Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

• Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

• Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19.

• School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

— Individuals in Group 1B include:

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; solid organ transplantation; obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher); pregnancy; sickle-cell disease; and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The state is continuing to roll out vaccinations for additional groups in the upcoming weeks as more vaccine shipments become available, according to the statement. In the meantime, health officials urge individuals to, "please be patient."

Once individuals receive an online confirmation of registration, they will be given an appointment based on availability of vaccine, the statement reads.

Individuals with an appointment are asked to be aware that they should be prepared to stand in line when their appointment time arrives, as health officials are attempting to vaccinate a large number of people in mass clinics. Those who have trouble standing for long periods of time are asked to notify officials when they arrive for their appointment and accommodations will be made.

For more information and to register for a vaccination, go to www.tarrantcounty.com/.../COVID-19-Vaccine.html