Winter storm drops more snow on Stephenville, surrounding area

E-T Staff Report

After a New Year's Eve stormed dropped snow on parts of Texas, including Erath County, another round of winter weather blanketed parts of the region again on Sunday, making roads slick and causing some power outages.

In Stephenville, the National Weather Service reported about 2 inches of precipitation at Clark Field Municipal Airport, though totals across the region may vary.

The storm system brought several inches of snow to some other areas that don't usually see such wintry weather, including Austin and College Station.

National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Brady said Sunday afternoon that some areas of Williamson County, north of Austin, had gotten up to 5 inches of snow.

In West Texas, Denver City had gotten 9 inches of snow as of late Sunday morning, said Marissa Pazos, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Lubbock.

Snow is much more common in the northwestern part of the state.

"This is a seasonal storm for us, it's not outside of the norm," she said.

While the National Weather Service had issued a freezing fog advisory for portions of central and eastern Texas on Monday night, the daily temperatures for Erath County are expected to climb to the mid-50s to near 60 for the rest of the week, according to information from weather.com

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.