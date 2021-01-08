Meals on Wheels of Erath County in need of volunteers

E-T staff report

Meals on Wheels of Erath County volunteers have been working hard to help keep home-bound elderly residents fed.

The program, which is part of Erath County Senior Citizens, is returning to daily meal deliveries and is in need of help. The organization has several volunteers who are considered in the high-risk group for COVID-19 and cannot return to help at this time.

Meals on Wheels is needing to fill several routes. The program feeds 200 clients daily in Erath County and is in need of volunteers in both Stephenville and Dublin.

According to its website, ECSC has 15 delivery routes in Erath County, consisting of eight daily routes in Stephenville and three daily routes in Dublin, which deliver hot meals, five days per week. There are also five rural routes, which deliver to outlying Stephenville and Dublin rural areas.

Volunteers typically pick up meals at one of two distribution sites between 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. and meals are delivered to clients no later than noon, the site states.

In addition to providing home-delivered meals, the program provides transportation, nutritional supplements and referral services to Erath County's homebound and elderly residents.

For more information on the program, to donate, or to volunteer, call (254) 965-3510 or visit www.erathmow.org.