Erath County youth show off hard work at annual junior livestock show

E-T staff report

The Erath County Junior Livestock Show is under way this week with plenty of critters and projects to keep judges busy.

The show wraps up Saturday with the Dairy Show at 8 a.m. followed at 11 a.m. by the Horse Show at Lone Star Arena.

A Showmanship Recognition and awards presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the days-long event culminates with the Sale of Champions Auction at 6 p.m.

In conjunction with the in-person auction, this year’s sale will be hosted online by StockShowAuctions.com, the largest online premium sale platform. Unlike other platforms, StockShowAuctions.com is dedicated to the premium sale, organizers said.

As of Thursday evening, awards had been announced in the categories for rabbits, goats, lambs, swine, poultry and ag mechanics. The steer, heifer, dairy and horse shows were scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Those results, along with results from the champions auction, will be available in next Wednesday's edition of the E-T and at yourstephenvilletx.com before then.

For additional photos of individual winners and other behind-the-scenes images, visit the Erath County Livestock Show Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ECJLS.

Winners announced, so far, include:

– 2021 Market and Breeding Rabbit

• Junior Showmanship: Meg McGregor

• Senior Showmanship: Henley Ballinger

• Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit: Henley Ballinger

• Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit: Henley Ballinger

• Grand Champion Market Meat Pen: Harley Burns

• Reserve Champion Market Meat Pen: Kenley Pack

• Grand Champion Fryer: Harley Burns

• Reserve Champion Fryer: Corbin Powell

– 2021 Market Goat

• Junior Showmanship: Audrey Bettiga

• Intermediate Showmanship: Brayson Burch

• Senior Showmanship: Addie Ketchum

• Grand Champion Market Goat: Emily Bettiga

• Reserve Champion Market Goat: Audrey Bettiga

• Champion Heavy Weight: Kendall Burch

• Reserve Heavy Weight: Emily Bettiga

• Champion Med Weight: Emily Bettiga

• Reserve Med Weight: Audrey Bettiga

• Champion Light Weight: Isabella Ketchum

• Reserve Light Weight: Addie Ketchum

– Breeding Doe

• Grand Champion Breeding Doe: Emily Bettiga and Audrey Bettiga

– 2021 Market Lamb

• Junior Showmanship: Jace Brooks

• Intermediate Showmanship: Brayson Burch

• Senior Showmanship: Kirsten Cline

• Grand Champion Market Lamb: Allyson Sandy

• Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Allyson Sandy

• Champion Fine Wool: Camilla Buchanan

• Champion Fine Wool Cross: Olivia Sandy

• Reserve Fine Wool Cross: Jace Brooks

• Champion Southdown: Jace Brooks

• Reserve Southdown: Addie Ketchum

• Champion Hair: Brayson Burch

• Reserve Hair: Fiona Delaney

• Champion Medium Wool: Allyson Sandy

• Reserve Medium Wool: Allyson Sandy

– 2021 Poultry

• Senior Showmanship: Caitlin Thompson

• Junior Showmanship: Blakely Bottelberghe

• Grand Champion Poultry: Blakely Bottleberghe

• Reserve Champion Poultry: Bayleighann Mulder

– 2021 Ag Mechanics

• Senior Showmanship: Stephenville FFA

• Grand Champion Ag Mechanics Project: Stephenville FFA

• Reserve Ag Mechanics Project: Dublin FFA

• Champion Metal Project: Stephenville FFA

• Reserve Metal Project: Dublin FFA

• Champion Wood Project: Tiffany Meadow

• Reserve Wood Project: Kennedy Meadow

• Sweepstakes Winner: Huckabay FFA

– 2021 Swine

• Senior Showmanship: Lexi Nelms

• Intermediate Showmanship: Preslea Elston

• Junior Showmanship: Blakley Bottelberghe

• Grand Champion Market Swine: Reagan Bragg

• Reserve Champion Market Swine: Brooklyn Deleon

• Champion Duroc: Hayes Musick

• Reserve Duroc: Jaci Lane

• Champion Hamp: Brycen Harp

• Reserve Hamp: Charleigh Feuerbacher

• Champion White OPB: Taylor Berry

• Reserve White OPB: Charleigh Feuerbacher

• Champion Dark OPB: Brooklyn Deleon

• Reserve Dark OPB: Lexi Nelms

• Champion York: Briar Floyd

• Reserve York: Jaci Lane

• Champion Cross: Reagan Bragg

• Reserve Cross: Brooklyn Deleon