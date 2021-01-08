Erath Co. sees increase of 22 COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

E-T Staff Report

Erath County saw a slight increase of cases of COVID-19 this week.

As of Thursday, Jan. 7, the county had an increase of 22 cases since last week, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, 14 are in Stephenville and eight are in the county.

Erath County has seen 2,631 total cases with 324 listed as active. Of those, 2,275 are listed as recovered, and 32 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows two additional deaths since last week.

Of the total cases, 172 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 338 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 638 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 335 cases; 750 in the 40-64 age group; and 390 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are nine Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Thursday, officials say indoor gatherings and increased levels of travel around the holidays is contributing to a record number of hospitalized coronavirus patients being reported in Texas. Experts expect the situation to continue to deteriorate for the next month. Also on Thursday, the first known case of a new and more contagious coronavirus strain was reported in Texas according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

Also as of Thursday, the state has reported 1,666,487 confirmed cases in 254 counties and 225,254 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began with at least 13,784 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The state reported 10,256 available staffed hospital beds, including 552 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 20.6% of total hospital beds.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Thursday, 28,938 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died, according to the Tribune.