Erath County reports increase of 72 COVID-19 cases

Erath County continues to see an increase of cases of COVID-19 after the holiday season.

As of Monday, Jan. 4, the county had an increase of 72 cases since last week, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, 38 are in Stephenville, four in Dublin and 30 in the county.

Erath County has seen 2,541 total cases with 340 active. Of those, 2,171 are listed as recovered, and 30 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number shows no additional deaths since last week.

Of the total cases, 165 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 334 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 624 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 329 cases; 710 in the 40-64 age group; and 371 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are nine Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Monday, Jan. 4, the seven-day average test positivity rate for confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 20%, doubling “red flag” levels. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is also at record levels, having exceeded the previous highs reported this summer, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

The state has reported 1,598,713 confirmed cases in 254 counties and 212,810 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began and there at least 12,961 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

As of Jan. 4, the state reported 11,672 available staffed hospital beds, including 623 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 20.1% of total hospital beds, according to the Tribune.

As of Jan. 4, 27,969 people who tested positive for the virus in Texas have died.