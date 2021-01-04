Mother Nature rings in New Year with snow across region

E-T staff report

Mother Nature may have been a bit late for a White Christmas, but she did ring in 2021 with some snow as a rare winter storm moved through the region on New Year's Eve.

According to the National Weather Service, the central and west Texas snowstorm dropped as much as a foot of snow across parts of the the state with the heaviest snowfall across the higher elevations of southwestern Texas. Alpine, in Brewster County, reported 11.5 inches of measurable snowfall, one of the highest totals reported.

Meteorologist Kylie Capps with Fox 4 News in Dallas-Fort Worth reported less than an inch fell in places like Bridgeport and Granbury, while an estimated 1-3 inches fell around Stephenville, Mineral Wells and Graham.

Cold rain was mostly on tap farther south near Austin and San Antonio, while areas north and east of Erath County were left to deal with freezing rain that caused treacherous road conditions and power outages.

As of midnight on New Year's Eve, United Cooperative Service linemen were working to restore power to 2,400 members who were without power as freezing rain collected on trees and power lines.

A relatively rare setup led to the snowfall, as an area of low pressure traveled up from northern Mexico drawing in enough cold air on its backside to change rain over to ice and snow, according to NWS reports.

While it's too early in the season to say it was the last taste of winter for Erath County, this week's forecast promises to be pleasant with partly cloudy to sunny skies with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.