Erath County reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

E-T staff report

Erath County has seen an increase of cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 29, the county had an increase of 42 cases over last week, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, 26 are in Stephenville, two in Dublin and 14 in the county.

Erath County has seen 2,407 total cases with 372 active. Of those, 2,005 are listed as recovered, and 30 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number reflects three additional deaths since last week.

Of the total cases, 157 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 329 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 592 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 304 cases; 669 in the 40-64 age group; and 348 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are nine Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Tuesday, Dec. 29, Texas' seven-day average rate for tests that come back as confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 15% for a week, surpassing “red flag” levels. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is also at a record level, having exceeded the previous highs reported this summer. Regions that include Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Laredo and their surrounding areas have all seen increases in hospitalizations, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

Meanwhile, health care workers have started receiving COVID-19 vaccinations and older Texans will be next in line, the Tribune reports.

As of Dec. 29, the state has reported 1,518,499 confirmed cases in 254 counties and 197,479 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 11,775 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Dec. 29, 26,762 people who tested positive for the virus have died.