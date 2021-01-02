Erath County Jr. Livestock Show set for Jan. 5-9

E-T Staff Report

The 2021 Erath County Junior Livestock show is scheduled for Jan. 5-9 at the show barn, 2157 FM 205, in Stephenville.

Due to COVID-19 and a large increase in the number of entries, organizers have had to modify the show schedule this year, according to the organization's website. Each species will take their round in the show ring and owners will take their animal home as soon as their respective show is over.

"We hope this will greatly reduce the number of patrons on the grounds at one time thus helping reduce the spread of COVID," organizers said on the group's website at www.ecjls.com.

Another change announced by organizers is that no livestock will walk through the sale ring for Saturday night's Sale of Champions Auction, only those showing the animals and the ribbons each won will be on hand. Dairy heifers will remain on the show grounds for potential buyers to observe.

"These decisions were not made lightly and were only made after much discussion and consideration by the Board in the best interest of our kids and their families," organizers said. "We are diligently working to get as many Buyers as possible to the sale on Saturday night."

In conjunction with the in-person auction, this year’s sale will be hosted online by StockShowAuctions.com, the largest online premium sale platform. Unlike other platforms, StockShowAuctions.com is dedicated to the premium sale, organizers said.

In addition to showing and selling animals, the Good Herdsman Award is given in a number of categories.

The Erath County Farm Bureau recently announced it will once again sponsor the Good Herdsman Award at the 2021 show. The Herdsmanship winner will be awarded in the Beef, Sheep/Goat, Swine, Rabbit, Poultry, and Dairy divisions and will receive a buckle along with a $100 premium.

The Herdsmanship Program is designed to encourage and acknowledge the hard work of 4-H and FFA exhibitors as they care for their livestock at the show, and work with superintendents and the public, according to information on the organization's website.

The Erath County Livestock Show started about 60 years ago with about 90 animals of all species being exhibited. The 2019 show included 587 animals and the show continues to grow to meet the changing needs of current 4-H and FFA members in Huckabay, Lingleville, Dublin, Stephenville, Morgan Mill, Three Way and Bluff Dale.

For more information about the show, email ecstockshow@gmail.com or visit the Erath County Junior Livestock Show website at www.ecjls.com.

Schedule of events for each day

– Tuesday, Jan. 5

• 8 a.m.: Breeding Doe Check-In

• 9 a.m.: Breeding Doe Show

• 10 a.m.: Market & Breeding Rabbit Check-in

• 1 p.m.: Breeding Rabbit followed by Market Rabbit and Showmanship

• 3 p.m.: Tack for all species may arrive except Dairy

• 3 p.m.: Goats and lambs may arrive

• 5 p.m.: Weigh and classify lambs and goats

• 9 p.m.: Gates Close

– Wednesday, Jan. 6

• 6 a.m.: Gates Open

• 8 a.m.: Market Goat Show followed by Market Lamb

• 11 a.m.: Swine May Arrive (Swine may not move into the sheep and goat pens until the conclusion of the lamb show)

• 3 p.m.: Market Swine Classification and Weigh-In

• 3-5 p.m.: Ag Mechanics Check-In and Set-Up

• 9 p.m.: Gates Close

– Thursday, Jan. 7

• 6 a.m.: Gates Open

• 8 a.m.: Ag Mechanics Show

• 9 a.m.: Broiler Check-In

• 10 a.m.: Broiler Show

• noon: Market Swine Show

• 6 p.m.: Beef Cattle May Arrive

• 9 p.m.: Gates Close

– Friday, Jan. 8

• 6 a.m.: Gates Open

• 6 a.m.: Beef Cattle May Arrive

• 8 a.m.: Steer Weigh-In & Classification Followed by Beef Heifer Check-In

• noon: Market Steer Show - Followed by Beef Heifer Show

• 2 p.m.: All Tack must be removed from Dairy Stall Area

• 3-6 p.m.: Dairy Arrival & Check-In (No Check-In Saturday)

• 9 p.m.: Gates Close

– Saturday, Jan. 9

• 5 a.m.: Gates Open

• 8 a.m.: Dairy Show. Norman Bayless from Gage, Oklahoma, will be the judge for the Dairy Show.

• 11 a.m.: Horse Show at Lone Star Arena

• 5:30 p.m.: Showmanship Recognition & Awards Presentation

• 6 p.m. Sale of Champions Auction