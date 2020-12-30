Lane closure planned to improve SH 108

E-T staff report

The city of Stephenville announced earlier this week that State Highway 108 (Graham Street) will be closed from College Street to Green Street, including the intersection at Washington Street.

The closure began Tuesday, Dec. 29 and is expected to last for about two months. A signed detour will be in place during this closure, according to a news release from the city.

This work is part of a project to improve SH 108 from U.S. 377 (South Loop) to FM 2303 (Pigeon Road) that is estimated for completion by end of winter 2021, the release states.

The Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to pay extra attention to all warning signs within the work zone as crews work to complete this work as quickly and as safely as possible, the release states.