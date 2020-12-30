Erath County judge temporarily lifts burn ban

E-T Staff Report

Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos has temporarily lifted the burn ban that was issued for the county on Dec. 14.

The ban has been lifted until 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, according to a news release from Campos' office.

The ban is temporarily lifted based on the determination that the fire danger and circumstances identified in the original burn ban no longer exist, the release states.

The Erath County fire marshal and other county officials will continue to monitor the situation daily, the release states.