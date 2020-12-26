Tarleton names Del Carmen director of Criminal Justice Institute

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State professor Dr. Alex del Carmen has been appointed director of the newly established Institute for Predictive Analytics in Criminal Justice. IPAC was approved by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents at its November meeting.

Dr. del Carmen, who is Associate Dean of the College of Liberal and Fine Arts and heads its School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Strategic Studies, will oversee IPAC daily operations plus planning for activities and funding. He also will represent the institute on state, national and international forums on the analysis of criminal justice data.

The institute will support faculty and doctoral students’ research; conduct intelligence projects with law enforcement agencies; and facilitate research seminars and partnerships throughout the country.

Leading the institute “is an honor and privilege,” del Carmen said, adding that its work will produce a better informed public concerning patterns and practices in the criminal justice system.

He will coordinate the work of researchers across the Texas A&M University System and beyond in conducting evidence-based research in predictive policing — the application of analytical quantitative techniques to help prevent crime. Initial steps will involve analyzing racial profiling.