Erath County sees increase of 60 cases of COVID-19

E-T staff report

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Erath County saw another increase this week.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, the county had an increase of 60 cases over last week, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, 26 are in Stephenville, five in Dublin and 29 in the county.

Erath County has seen 2,261 total cases with 385 active. Of those, 1,849 are listed as recovered, and 27 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number reflects two additional deaths since last week.

Of the total cases, 152 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 324 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 567 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 289 cases; 613 in the 40-64 age group; and 308 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are 96 Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report. An increase of four over last week's report.

Across the state

As of Tuesday, the number of patients hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 was nearing record highs, having exceeded 10,200 patients for the first time since July. The average number of people who reportedly died from coronavirus within the previous seven days is also approaching record highs, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

Meanwhile, health care workers have started receiving COVID-19 vaccinations and older Texans will be next in line, the state announced Monday.

As of Tuesday, the state has reported 1,431,416 confirmed cases in 254 counties and 181,679 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began, the Tribune reports.

On Tuesday, there were at least 10,299 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections and 25,606 people who tested positive for the virus have died, according to the Tribune.