Donors sought for Erath County Junior Livestock show buyer's pool

E-T Staff Report

The 2021 Junior Livestock Show of Erath County is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Jan. 9.

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce is organizing a buyer's pool to help support the youth in the area.

"Ideally, we encourage local business owners to go to the sale and see firsthand our youth at work, but if you are not able to attend, this is your opportunity to be involved," reads a social media post from the Chamber.

The Chamber accepts donations starting at $25, with most giving between $100 and $500, and some giving more than $1,000. All donors will be recognized the night of the sale and later in a Chamber newsletter.

Any businesses or individuals interested in being included in this year's buyer's pool can visit stephenvilletexas.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/23483, or let the Chamber know your pledge amount and they can send an invoice.

All funds will be used to support the youth and their animal projects at the Market sale. Last year, local donors were able to invest more than $25,000.

"We encourage you to think about contributing even a small amount as they all add up. That is why this community is so special — when we work as a team, great things can happen in supporting our youth and recognizing their efforts," the post reads.

The Chamber pool will be used on the Market Animals, which includes sheep, steers, swine, poultry, rabbits and goats. There is a separate pool for dairy animals.

Those interested in donating are asked to register their donation or let the Chamber know the pledge by Tuesday, Jan. 5.

For more information, call the Chamber office at (254) 965-5313.