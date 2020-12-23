Erath County SO employees awarded

E-T staff report

The Erath County Sheriff's Office recently held its annual Christmas party and awards ceremony for staff.

"We want to give some thanks to our community members for their gifts and announce staff accomplishments. We want to thank a member of our community for the sandwich tray. HEB for the delicious cake and Little Caesars for the pizza. The meal was wonderful and we thank you," reads a social media post.

Staff that received certificates of appreciation for their hard work given to the department and citizens of Erath Country include:

• Sgt. Shealyn Kellogg (not pictured), Jailer of the Year

• Deputy Steven Flye, Deputy of the Year

• Laurie Jackson, Support Staff of the Year

• Taylor Tully, Dispatcher of the Year

• Lt. Danny Clayton, Sheriff Award for 2020

• Lt. James Robison, Administrator of the Year