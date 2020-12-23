American Legion Post makes donation to Stephenville resident

E-T staff report

During the December Executive Meeting of the Stephenville American Legion Post 240, a request was made to make a contribution to Paul Dominguez.

Dominguez is the owner of Cre-8 Designs in Stephenville and had stage four cancer of the liver, which was recently surgically removed.

Dominguez was also the manager and drummer for several bands that played during benefits that were hosted at the Legion Post in past years. His scheduling and management was critical for the entertainment.

All donations made during these events went straight to the post's projects.

Post members decided to "pay it forward" by making a donation to Dominguez and encouraging others to as well.

"Paul is currently out of surgery, is recovering, and getting stronger everyday. He is a patriot and Post 240 thanks him for his support," reads a social media post.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Dominguez can visit his Go Fund Me page at https://gf.me/u/y4dyqq