Tarleton holiday break begins Christmas Eve

From TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University will close all facilities for winter break beginning Thursday, Dec. 24. Campuses and other operations will reopen Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Campus dining services closed Dec. 10 and will reopen for dinner Sunday, Jan. 17. All other dining locations, including the Barry B. Thompson Student Center’s Texan Star Food Court and Study Grounds Café in the Dick Smith Library, resume normal operating hours Monday, Jan. 18.

The Thompson Student Center, including the Tarleton Food Pantry and the Tarleton Campus Bookstore inside, is closed Dec. 24-Jan. 3 and reopens at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, when holiday hours take effect. Regular business hours resume Saturday, Jan. 16.

The Dick Smith Library in Stephenville as well as the Rickett Library on the Fort Worth campus will be closed from 5 p.m. Dec. 23 until 8 a.m. Jan. 4. The libraries will resume interim hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, on Monday, Jan. 4. Normal hours resume at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Tarleton’s Recreational Sports Center and Campus Recreation Department will close at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, and reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, operating on a modified schedule until normal hours resume Jan. 16. Holiday operating hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends through Jan. 15.

For help with an emergency on campus during winter break, contact the University Police Department at (254) 968-9265 or dial 911.