Erath County sees increase of 31 cases of COVID-19 this week

E-T Staff Report

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Erath County saw another increase this week.

As of Thursday, Dec. 17, the county had an increase of 31 cases, according to a report from the county emergency management office.

Of those cases, 10 are in Stephenville, two in Dublin and 19 in the county.

Erath County has seen 2,094 total cases with 345 active. Of those, 1,724 are listed as recovered, and 25 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That number reflects no additional deaths since the beginning of the week.

Of the total cases, 145 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 311 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 540 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 259 cases; 555 in the 40-64 age group; and 276 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Currently, there are 92 Erath County individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report. An increase of two over Monday's report.

Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos last week issued a letter stating he had received notice from the Department of State Health and Human Services that Trauma Service Area E, which includes Erath County, has exceeded the 15% hospital capacity for at least seven consecutive days, a limit set by Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-32.

As a result, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in Trauma Service Area E are required to return to maximum 50% occupancy levels. Included in the order is the closure of bars.

At Tarleton State University

As of Wednesday, TSU reported an increase of 24 new cases for the week.

To date, the university has had 622 direct and indirect related cases with 606 recovered and 16 in quarantine.

Across the state

As of Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting more than 150,000 probable cases, which can be detected through rapid-result antigen tests, in addition to previously reported confirmed cases detected through molecular tests, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Wednesday, the state has reported 1,367,965 confirmed cases in 254 counties and 151,375 probable cases in 221 counties since the pandemic began, and there were at least 9,528 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Dec. 16, 24,394 people who tested positive for the virus have died, according to the Tribune.