Wagonville hosting open house, Christmas Fest

E-T staff report

Wagonville is hosting a grand opening and its inaugural Christmas Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The event center, located at 250 County Road 437, will feature trade days, vendors inside and out, a video arcade, food trucks, bounce house, pony rides, pictures with Santa and more.

Billed as a unique events center, Wagonville is located in Stephenville's former U.S. Team Roping Championships facility.

Wagonville includes office and crafting space for rent to vendors, a video arcade and special birthday celebration rooms.

"Whether it’s a farmer’s market, handmade jewelry, trade days, home décor, food trucks or a holiday festival, it can all be found at Wagonville," reads a social media post.

For more information, call (817) 221-8558.