Stephenville FFA students qualify for state

E-T Staff Report

Members of the Stephenville High School FFA Chapter competed virtually in the Texas FFA State Leadership Development Events contest held Dec. 1-5.

The Job Interview, Senior Chapter Conducting and Senior Ag Quiz teams qualified for the state competition by advancing in one of the state’s 66 district competitions and placing first at the Area IV competition.

There were more than 5,000 entries in the statewide-tournament in 13 different events.

The Senior Chapter Conducting team was named area champion and a state finalist. Team members are: Ryan Hess, Chloe Krause, Kirsten Cine, Mayte Perez, Maggie McGregor, Peyton Vanden Berge, Klancy Hammons, Joseph Gray and Tyler Tucker.

Stephenville's Brady Tuggle placed sixth in the Job Interview Contest out of 518 entries.

Stephenville FFA placed 17th in the Senior Ag Quiz contest. Team members are: Ryan Hess, Mayte Perez, Kirsten Cline and Peyton Vanden Berge. There were 637 entries in this category.