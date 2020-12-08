Leaders elected for Tarleton fraternity and sorority councils

From TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Recent voting among Tarleton State University fraternities and sororities yielded a new slate of student leaders.

The fraternity and sorority community is the largest membership-based leadership entity on campus — 18 chapters with more than 800 members. The organizations belong to one of three governing bodies: the InterFraternity Council, InterGreek Council or Panhellenic Council.

“Our fraternity community is very involved in the greater Tarleton and Stephenville community,” said new IFC President Douglas Barlow, a senior business major from Temple. “This year we hope to build on that and better tell our story so that we can work to change the misconception of Greek Life.”

Other newly elected IFC leaders are David Baeza, sophomore political science major from Fort Worth, Vice President of Judicial Affairs; Kris Blake, sophomore kinesiology major from Houston, Vice President of Recruitment; Chad Jackson, junior kinesiology major from Ovilla, Vice President of Administration; John Scott Lockhart, freshman international business major from Fort Worth, Vice President of Finance; Calvin Smith, junior kinesiology major from Temple, Vice President of Scholarship; and Austin Roach, freshman business finance major from Glen Rose, Vice President of Community Relations.

The InterGreek Council will be headed by incoming President Ana Mauney, a senior animal science major from DeLeon.

“I’m so excited to serve as IGC President,” she said. “One of my main goals this coming year is to help IGC grow as an organization on campus.”

The InterGreek Council leadership team includes Alexandra Sottosanti, sophomore pre-vet major from Belton, Vice President of Community Standards; Kendyl Croft, junior psychology major from Stephenville, Vice President of Membership Development; and Amber Cunningham, freshman agribusiness major from McKinney, Vice President of Council Operations.

The Panhellenic Council is now led by Davi Wood, a junior wildlife major from Katy.

“We think this next year will be a great year for our Panhellenic and Greek communities,” she said, “And I am excited that I get to be a part of it as Panhellenic President.”

The rest of her leadership group features Alyssa Hart, junior international studies major from Mineral Wells, Vice President of Judicial Affairs; Jenna Lawhorn, a junior agricultural education major from the Alvin/Pasadena area, Vice President of Administration; Chloe O’Grady, junior biomedical sciences major from Weatherford, Vice President of Finance; Riley Yorek, senior kinesiology major from North Richland Hills, Vice President of Programming; Breanna Briggs, sophomore nursing major from Wichita Falls, Vice President of Public Relations; and Kennedy Whitten, marketing major from Crandall, Vice President of Recruitment.

The councils and chapters focus on academic excellence, philanthropic service and building brotherhood and sisterhood. The fraternity and sorority community raises over $20,000 for its philanthropies each year and has a higher graduation rate than non-Greek students.