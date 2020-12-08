Holly Jolly Christmas set for Dec. 14

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomes all community members to Holly Jolly Christmas scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, on the Downtown Square and Plaza.

Following the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, there will be an evening of fun for the whole family.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to take pictures with the kids, while favorite holiday hits play across the Plaza.

There will also be a lighted hayride and a horse-drawn carriage to provide rides through the downtown.

In addition, there will be writing letters to Santa, Christmas cookie decorating, Christmas crafts and a variety of games.

Many of the activities are free, while others are fundraisers for various local non-profit organizations, so bring some cash to enjoy supporting the many local causes.

The evening is also a great opportunity to get some holiday shopping in as vendors will be set up around the Plaza and downtown retailers will be open.

The Chamber is partnering with the city of Stephenville to organize this family-fun community event that celebrates Christmas, showcases talented local youth singers and dancers, provides fundraising opportunities for area non-profit organizations, and allows attendees to get a fun start on their holiday shopping.

Portions of Washington, Graham, Belknap, Mason, College and Columbia streets will be closed to keep festival attendees safe during all the activities.

As safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the downtown area and the Chamber will have masks available for volunteers, vendor booth workers, and attendees.

Volunteers are needed to help set up and tear down after the event.

For more information, call the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.