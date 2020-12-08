Erath County back to 50% occupancy, bar closures as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach threshold

E-T Staff Report

Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos on Tuesday issued a letter stating he had received notice from the Department of State Health and Human Services that Trauma Service Area E, which includes Erath County, has exceeded the 15% hospital capacity for at least seven consecutive days, a limit set by Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-32.

"As a result, effective immediately, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area E are required to return to maximum 50% occupancy levels, except in any county that separately qualifies for the greater occupancy levels because it has minimal cases of COVID-19 under the Department of State Health Services attestation process," states an announcement from Campos.

Counties included in Trauma Service Area E include: Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Fannin, Hood, Johnson, Navarro, Parker, Somervell, Wise, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Palo Pinto, Rockwall and Tarrant.

"Hospitals in the Trauma Service Area are required to discontinue elective surgeries," the letter states.

Additionally, Erath County had previously filed a certification form with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and opted to open bars and similar establishments in the county. Because Erath County is located within a high hospitalization trauma service area, bars will have to close.

For more information or questions, contact the Erath County Judge's office at (254) 965-1452 or (254) 965-1415.