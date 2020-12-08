Dec. 14 is deadline for Meals on Wheels Senior Angel Tree donations

E-T staff report

As Erath County residents are contemplating their holiday shopping this year, Meals on Wheels of Erath County is asking them to grab an angel off of the Senior Angel tree.

Burke's Outlet is hosting the Meals on Wheels Senior Angel Tree this year. The angels on the trees include residents on the Meals on Wheels routes and items they are in need of.

Gifts are due back by Dec 14. Participants can take them back to Burke's or bring them to the Meals on Wheels office at 310 W. Lingleville Road.

In addition, Pet Supplies Plus of Stephenville is hosting the Senior Pet Angel Tree. This helps the organization give seniors a little extra help with their pets during the holiday season.

For more information, visit www.erathmow.org or call (254) 965-3510.